Lynx Investment Advisory Sells 464 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Lynx Investment Advisory lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GLD opened at $355.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $355.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

