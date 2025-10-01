Chelsea Counsel Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 32.3% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 43,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $189.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

