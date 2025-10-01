Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

