Parkside Investments LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $821.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

