Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,918 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.