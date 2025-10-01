Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,310,000 after buying an additional 839,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after buying an additional 567,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $328,852,000 after buying an additional 534,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $256.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

