Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,310,000 after buying an additional 839,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after buying an additional 567,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $328,852,000 after buying an additional 534,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7%
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.