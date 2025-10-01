Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 135,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

