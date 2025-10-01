Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Purchased by BCO Wealth Management LLC

BCO Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFEM stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
