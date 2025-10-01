Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
