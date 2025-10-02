Morgan Stanley Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $206.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $198.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 204,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,002 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.