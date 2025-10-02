34,290 Shares in Coursera, Inc. $COUR Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $7,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $4,132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 598,726 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 560,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 492,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,744,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 29,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $354,742.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 954,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,942.59. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $274,389.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 258,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,979.64. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,189. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

