GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 153.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 304.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 545.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $490.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.45 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $493.85.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

