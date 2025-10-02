GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

