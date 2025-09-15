Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 229.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in NIKE by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $73.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

