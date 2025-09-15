Short Interest in Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Rises By 152.6%

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.45% of Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Price Performance

AAA opened at $25.05 on Monday. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

