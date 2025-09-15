Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $813.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $873.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.77 and a 200 day moving average of $728.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

