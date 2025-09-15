Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,294 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II $PML

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 187,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $278,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PML opened at $7.54 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

