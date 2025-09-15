Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.