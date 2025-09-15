Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $155.90 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

