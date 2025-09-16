Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,380,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,864,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 28.8%

DFIC opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

