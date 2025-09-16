Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 70 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $444.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.75, a P/E/G ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $259.35 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.77 and a 200-day moving average of $427.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

