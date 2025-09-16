Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $476.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $476.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

