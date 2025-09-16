High Probability Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.9% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. High Probability Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $32,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

