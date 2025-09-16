Sen. John Boozman Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock on August 1st.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 8/1/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.
