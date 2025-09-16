Sen. John Boozman Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock on August 1st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

About Senator Boozman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.