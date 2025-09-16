Summit Financial Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 46,839 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Summit Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

