Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

