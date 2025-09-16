NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

