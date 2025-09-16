Boyum Wealth Architects LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Boyum Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,365,000 after buying an additional 5,059,340 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,717.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,976,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,532,000 after buying an additional 1,867,910 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,943.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 1,049,014 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 753,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

