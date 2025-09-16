Boyum Wealth Architects LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Boyum Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

