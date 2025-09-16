Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Orser Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.