Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $141,599,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,292 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $226.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.90 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

