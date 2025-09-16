Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,681 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

