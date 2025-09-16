Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average is $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

