NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $237.87 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $235.92 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

