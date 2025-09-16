MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $49.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,123,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

