Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $667,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

