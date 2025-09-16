Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1%

McDonald’s stock opened at $302.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.