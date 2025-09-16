iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.8% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.