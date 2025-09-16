Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $9.26 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,264,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

