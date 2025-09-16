SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.