JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST is Triumph Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,323,000 after buying an additional 229,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.