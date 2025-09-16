2,794 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $193.26. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.