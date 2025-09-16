Veracity Capital LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.58 and a 200-day moving average of $211.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

