Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Sells 140 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,845,000. St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

