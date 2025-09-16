Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $338.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.69. The company has a market cap of $621.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.