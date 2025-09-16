St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Has $27.61 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 21.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $27,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

