IAM Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $183.83 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average of $150.65.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

