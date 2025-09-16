Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $474.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

