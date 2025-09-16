High Probability Advisors LLC Sells 4,816 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

High Probability Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

