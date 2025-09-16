The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 3.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

